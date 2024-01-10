Perfectionism In Gifted And Anxious Kids : Lakewood Public Library Oct 10

Kate Boylan, LPCC-SUPV, MS, of Larchmere Center for Well-Being, will discuss how parents can help alleviate the pressure a child feels to be perfect through healthy communication and attachment. Learn how to boost your child’s self-confidence, foster pride outside of achievement and guide them in building relationships with peers.

Connecting for Kids offers presentations on childhood topics by pediatric professionals. For in-person programs, free, supervised children’s activities are available but adults and children must register separately. connectingforkids.org/speakerseries

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch

Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.