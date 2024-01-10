Perfectionism In Gifted And Anxious Kids : Lakewood Public Library Oct 10

by Lorilynn Wolf

Kate Boylan, LPCC-SUPV, MS, of Larchmere Center for Well-Being, will discuss how parents can help alleviate the pressure a child feels to be perfect through healthy communication and attachment. Learn how to boost your child’s self-confidence, foster pride outside of achievement and guide them in building relationships with peers. 

Connecting for Kids offers presentations on childhood topics by pediatric professionals. For in-person programs, free, supervised children’s activities are available but adults and children must register separately. connectingforkids.org/speakerseries

Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m.

Lakewood Public Library, Main Branch

Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.

Lorilynn Wolf

Lorilynn Wolf is the Communications Director for Connecting for Kids.

Read More on Library
Volume 20, Issue 18, Posted 11:28 AM, 10.01.2024