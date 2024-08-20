Be SMART Lakewood

Be SMART is a campaign focused on education and awareness about child gun deaths and secure gun storage. Everytown for Gun Safety launched the Be SMART campaign to take action to promote responsible gun ownership and reduce child gun deaths. 4.6 million American children live in homes with guns that are both loaded and unlocked.



I want to thank Chief Kevin Fischer for the opportunity to show him our Be SMART presentation. Chief Fischer said he is “one hundred percent behind the message.” He agrees that it is an important message and has helped us reach out to other local police chiefs and make arrangements to meet with our local neighborhood police officers.



He told us that as a police officer, he thinks there are too many guns and too many accidents. He strives to live by saying, “If it's predictable, it’s preventable.”



Community leaders, parents, teachers, police chiefs, doctors, and nurses have come together nationwide to participate in the Be SMART message. Safety is always an adult responsibility.

Our community's proactive approach to the Be SMART campaign, as evidenced by our partnership with the city and the Lakewood City Schools, is a testament to our commitment to this crucial message.



Over the past few years, our grassroots group of volunteers has met with city and school leaders. We have presented our message to the Board of Education, various PTAs at all grade levels, and our City Council. After meeting with Mayor George at the end of the June 2022 school year, the Lakewood Police Department purchased gun locks for our citizens to obtain at the police station free of charge.



Our platform is dedicated to fostering adult conversations and normalizing the discussion around safe gun storage. Whether you're a gun owner or not, ensuring your gun is secured properly, away from the ammunition, is crucial. However, it's equally important to consider the safety practices in the houses where your kids play.



We ask about pets and food allergies. Will an adult be home if young teens are gathering? Is there a fence around the pool? Who will be watching your child? But asking about guns seems to be a taboo and uncomfortable conversation to have.



I want to thank the many people who have taken the time to listen to this framework and allow us to present to you, your school, and your event. Most recently, we had the opportunity to meet with our Lakewood Chief of Police, Chief Fischer.



You can visit BeSMARTforKids.org to learn more about safe gun storage and familiarize yourself with this framework. When it comes to kids' safety, we are all in this together!





Patricia Barley is a freelance travel writer and a resident of Lakewood. Her three boys attend(ed) Lakewood City Schools: a recent LHS graduate who is at OSU, an eighth grader at HMS, and a sixth grader at GMS. She has volunteered at all the schools her children have attended and other organizations in Lakewood. Most recently, Be SMART. She aims to continue to help maintain a safe, healthy, and stable community for her family and neighbors.