Upcoming Events

Meet The Author - "Lost Ohio Treasure"â€¯by Mark Strecker

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.â€¯Main Library Auditorium

Many an Ohioan has been duped by con artists toting everything from divining rods and magic tomes to dubious devices like the "scientific gold compass" to find lost treasure. Author Mark Strecker dives deep into the historical record to test the credibility of these tales and others. Books will be available for sale.

Presentation - "Pioneering Women in Early Rock and Roll" performed by QS Jazz

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

QS Jazz leads a lively musical discussion about the most influential women of early rock and roll. Along with information on each artist, the group will play selections that highlight their contributions to popular music.

Meet The Author - "This Place of Silence: Ohio’s Cemeteries & Burial Grounds" by Ian Adams

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

A collection of images by Ian Adams and Randall Lee Schieber, from more than one hundred cemeteries in all eighty-eight counties, highlight the charming chapels, magnificent mausoleums and monuments, stately statues, graceful gravestones and rich history of Ohio’s cemeteries. Books will be available for sale.

Meet the Author - "Watching the Asparagus Grow" by Jeff Wilkins

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

During the Vietnam Era, lives are forever changed when a diverse group of vacationers descend upon a small summer resort along the shores of Lake Erie. Many deep, dark secrets are forced to the surface in this heartwarming yet heartbreaking tale of love and forgiveness triumphing over hatred and bigotry during the tumultuous 60s and 70s. Books will be available for sale.

Knit & Lit Book Club: "The London Seance Society" by Sara Penner

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Booked For Murder Book Club: "Zero Days" by Ruth Ware

Thursday, October 17,2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium