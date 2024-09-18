Tristan Rader For State Representative

I’m running to be your next State Representative because every Ohioan deserves healthcare, a living wage, and a clean and safe environment. I’ve spent my career working toward these goals—from advocating for renewables, pushing for minimum wage increases, fighting for reproductive rights, and spearheading Lakewood’s commitment to 100% clean energy. My work as your city councilman these last seven years has taught me that real change comes from listening to people, taking bold action, and working hard.

As a renewable energy professional, I’ve had the privilege of helping people across Ohio lead more sustainable lives and become part of the solution to climate change. Whether it’s guiding communities to embrace solar power or advancing policies that promote clean energy, I’ve seen firsthand how a commitment to sustainability can transform lives and protect our planet.

Ohio, currently the third-highest emitter of CO2 in the nation, is in an environmental crisis. Republican leadership in Columbus takes millions in bribes from corrupt utilities to let our planet burn. We cannot afford to continue down this path of corruption and complacency. Ohio must ramp up its energy production to achieve energy independence, and this energy must be sourced from renewables. The time for bold, decisive action to protect our planet and make a just transition to clean energy was yesterday, but today is the next best option.

Economic justice is more than just a slogan for me. It’s a commitment. I believe in a fair economy where every Ohioan can thrive and hard work and is rewarded with a prosperous life and a dignified retirement. We need policies that uplift working families, not just the wealthy and well-connected, from capping wild property tax increases for vulnerable Ohioans to advocating for workers’ rights to organize and form unions. Workers deserve the power to negotiate fair wages, benefits, and working conditions. Our economy is stronger when workers are empowered and the most vulnerable are protected.

Healthcare is a human right, and I will fight tirelessly to ensure that no Ohioan goes without the care they need. We need a healthcare system that covers everyone without the threat of financial ruin. I’m not in this to talk—I’m in this to win real victories for Ohioans. As your Democratic Nominee and, with your help, your next State Representative, I will fight for a future where every Ohioan can succeed, our communities are safe, and our planet is protected.

Together, we can build a better Ohio. Let’s make this future a reality. I ask for your vote, support, and belief that we can create the Ohio we all deserve together.

Councilman Rader is the Democratic Nominee for State Representative in Statehouse District 13, which includes Lakewood and Cleveland’s near Westside. Rader was elected to Lakewood City Council in 2017, re-elected in 2021, and serves as the Ohio Director of Solar United Neighbors. You can learn more and get involved at TristanRader.com.