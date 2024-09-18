The New(er) Kids On The Block: E-Bikes

You've probably noticed that the "pedal powered” or “muscle" bikes we grew up riding are competing with another type of bike—the electric bike, or e-bike. E-bikes are road legal in Ohio (except on closed access freeways) just like traditional muscle powered bikes and are the fastest-growing segment of the bike market in the United States. All three of Lakewood's bike shops, Spin Bike Shop, Beat Cycles, and The Bike Spot stock e-bikes.

E-bikes, defined

E-bikes are low-speed bicycles equipped with electric motors that run on lithium-ion batteries. Battery, controller, and motor are fully incorporated into the bike’s componentry. E-bikes handle like regular bikes but are usually heavier due to the motor and battery.

Benefits of E-bikes

Moving at speeds similar to regular bicycles, e-bikes allow riders to climb hills with less effort and to extend trip lengths. Emission-free and low impact with relatively silent operation, e-bikes are here to stay. While typically a bit more expensive than comparable traditional bikes, they’re still cost-effective in comparison to motor vehicles.

Ohio's E-bike Law

Despite having a motor, e-bikes are classified as bicycles (and as such, vehicles) in Ohio. They have pedals and are usually pedal assisted. Like regular bikes, e-bikes don’t require a license, registration, or insurance.

Ohio's Three-Tiered E-bike Classification System

Ohio requires that e-bikes have a label stating the classification number, 1, 2, or 3.

Ohio law provides that:

· A Class 1 e-bike is only pedal assisted, has no throttle, with a maximum speed of 20 mph

· A Class 2 e-bike can be ridden with just the assistance of a throttle; up to a max speed of 20 mph

· A Class 3 e-bike is only pedal assisted, has no throttle, with a max speed of 28 mph

Besides the road (except on closed access freeways) Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes are generally also permitted on multi-use trails. Because of their higher speeds, Class 3 e-bikes capable of 28 mph are not generally allowed on multi-use trails and are reserved for the road. Additional regulations in Ohio on Class-3 e-bikes include a bike helmet for anyone operating or riding as a passenger on a Class 3 e-bike, and one must be at least 16 to operate a Class 3 (a person under the age of 16 may still ride as a passenger if that Class 3 e-bike is designed to carry passengers.)

Controversy

E-bikes are not without controversy. Many e-bikes can be jimmied to increase the speeds listed in the class of the e-bike. Providing a vehicle that goes 28 or more miles an hour to a minor with no driver license has led to the deaths of some teenagers in California. Now the Golden State is considering licensing all e-bikes. In Ohio, you have to be 16 years old and wear a helmet to ride a class 3 e-bike, but there are no age or helmet regulations on class one and two e-bikes.

Since e-bikes can be very powerful, especially Class 3, anybody who is purchasing an e-bike should read "E-Bike Smart: Your Guide to Safe Riding" from PeopleForBikes and the League of American Bicyclists:

https://www.ebikesmart.org/

Enjoy your autumn by riding safely and legally!

Ken Knabe is Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200.