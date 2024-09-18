Seeking Forever Homes

Meet Vivi aka “collar #3511!” This sweet girl is about four months old and a little wobbly on her feet because she may have cerebellar hypoplasia (CH).

CH is a neurological condition that affects a cat's cerebellum, which is the area of the brain that controls fine motor movement, balance, and coordination. Because of this, CH is sometimes called "wobbly cat syndrome." CH is not painful or contagious, and it does not worsen over time.

CH kitties like Vivi can lead active, happy, and healthy lives! They do require a little special care, such as being kept indoors and away from stairs. Some cats need mats, carpets, or rugs to help them get around, and they should not be declawed.

Loving a special kitty like Vivi can be incredibly rewarding! She’s currently at the Lakewood Animal Shelter waiting for her forever home.

Meet Sonny aka “collar #3521!” This handsome guy is about two years old and very sweet. Sonny is a little nervous about being at the shelter, but his gentle and kind nature still shines through. He would love nothing more than cuddling on the couch with his new family.

Sonny has the prettiest orange fur and the most striking amber eyes. He could probably be in the movies!

Want to meet Sonny? He has a big heart and is ready to give his future mom and/or dad all his love. He’s waiting for you at the Lakewood Animal Shelter!

Visit Vivi, Sonny, and the other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter located at 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. Contact the shelter at (216) 529-5020.

Lakewood Animal Shelter hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed on Sundays.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood’s Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood’s companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick, and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Learn more about CCLAS at cclas.org.