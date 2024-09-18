Ranger Marching Band Festival Sept. 21

The 37th annual Ranger Marching Band Festival will take place on Sept. 21 at 6 pm and will feature the Alliance, Beachwood, Berkshire, Fairview and Lakewood High School marching bands! In addition, the CWRU Marching Spartans will take the field as the featured college marching band. Ticket prices increase the day of the festival, so get your tickets early! Tickets sales are online only at www.payschools.com/events/home. No cash will be accepted at the gates for tickets or programs.