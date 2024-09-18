Meet Me At Cove: Karen Nahra, Clinical Manager, Lakewood Area Collaborative

Karen Nahra is a Licensed Independent Social Worker with a supervisory designation. She holds a bachelor’s in social work from Cleveland State University and a master’s in social work from New York University. After returning to Cleveland in the early 2000s, Karen worked in community-based services and later gained experience in hospital social work and accreditation and regulatory affairs at the Cleveland Clinic. In 2022, she earned an MBA from Kent State University.

At the Lakewood Area Collaborative, Karen’s team helps families maintain stability through case management, advocacy, and connections to local resources. She is inspired by the hard work and dedication of the team to strengthen families. She is passionate about the community activities at Cove and values opportunities for all age groups. Karen lives in Lakewood with her partner Robert, two children and their English Cocker Spaniel, Ralph. In her free time, she enjoys exploring Lakewood, practicing yoga, traveling, and attending Cleveland sports events. Her family is on a ballpark tour, having visited parks across the U.S., with Yankee Stadium as their next goal.

Karen recently discovered that her great aunt lived in Rockport (now Lakewood) in the late 19th century. Today, Karen and her two sisters all reside in Lakewood. Her commitment to community work and deep connection to Lakewood make her a vital part of the city’s efforts to support and uplift its families.

Nancy Feighan is a Project Specialist II, Department of Human Services, City of Lakewood.