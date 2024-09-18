LHS Students Participate In Youth Voting Summit

Fifteen Lakewood High students had the opportunity to participate in the 8th Annual Your Voice Matters Youth Voting Summit at Cleveland Public Library on September 12. The summit aimed to provide students with an in-depth look at the power of a vote and focused on educating students on how to vote and using their voices to become confident voters who make informed political decisions that impact the world! Big shout out to our LHS Social Studies Department in their ongoing stellar effort to nurture engaged citizens who know the importance of voting!