LHS Boasts 7 National Merit Honorees

Congratulations to Lakewood High School seniors Madelaine Gabella and Danka Wentzel on being named Semifinalists in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Corp. competition! This designation recognizes Madelaine and Danka as among the top students in the nation based on junior year PSAT scores. LHS also boasts four Commended Students, seniors Beckett Broadwater, William Cosgriff, Anna Daso, Helen Fraunfelder and Connor Pierce.

Madelaine and Danka are part of an elite group of 16,000 Semifinalists across the country whose PSAT scores in the 2023-2024 school year put them in the top tier of the more than 1.3 million students who took the PSAT. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of U. S. high school seniors and are the highest scoring entrants in their state. The number of Semifinalists named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors.

Semifinalists are eligible to continue on in the competition in hopes of being named a Finalist and receiving one of more than 7,100 scholarships worth nearly $28 million to be awarded in the spring. Finalists will be notified of this designation in February.

National Merit Scholarship Corp. Commended Students are among the top 5% of PSAT scorers. Although Beckett, William, Anna, Helen and Connor do not move on in the scholarship competition, we recognize them as among the best students in the state.

Congratulations to these seven academic standouts!