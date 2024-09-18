Join Me In Supporting Kira Krivosh For Judge

I’ve known Kira Krivosh as a great friend and fellow attorney for many years. I can say with confidence that she will be an excellent judge on the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. I encourage you to join me in supporting her in the election this Fall.

Back in 2009, Kira and I actually celebrated passing the Ohio Bar Exam together at her family’s bar and restaurant, Around the Corner. We attended each other’s weddings. I’ve seen Kira grow into an incredible mother who coaches her kids’ soccer teams and drives across the state to support her kids’ involvement in competitive sports. Meanwhile, she has developed an impressive legal resume. She has devoted her legal career to public service and the non-profit sector. She started her legal career in the Garfield Heights Law Department. Later, as an assistant county prosecutor, she helped secure millions in domestic support obligations for families and children. Kira has most recently served as a magistrate in Juvenile Court handling civil and quasi criminal cases.

She is an active and thoughtful member of our legal community, continuously refining her skills and teaching others about her areas of expertise. She has served on the board of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association and as a co-chair of the Dismantling Systemic & Negotiated Racism REAL Workgroup. Last year the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association gave Kira the Legacy In The Making award, acknowledging her already substantial contributions to the legal field and her bright future ahead.

What really sets Kira apart is her community service. During the first days of the Covid outbreak, Kira and State Senator Nickie Antonio founded the Giving Tree Project to distribute masks in under-resourced areas. Today she sits on the board of Open Doors Academy which provides high-quality afterschool programs to kids in underserved communities.

Kira uses her knowledge and understanding of the issues in our community to be the most effective magistrate and public servant possible. She connects the people who come before her to resources that will help them get back on their feet and be productive members of society. This makes the entire county stronger while also producing better outcomes for the families involved.

Kira handily won the Democratic primary this Spring and has been endorsed by a slew of labor unions, elected officials and community groups. Please join me in voting for Kira Krivosh for Common Pleas Judge this Fall. Early voting starts on October 8th.

Kyle Baker grew up in Lakewood, lives in Lakewood, loves Lakewood. He is a graduate of Lakewood High School (2002), Miami University (2006), and The Ohio State University Michael E. Moritz College of Law (2009). He is the proud husband to Allison Baker and father to three future Lakewood High graduates. He is a former President of Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation, former Chair/Vice-Chair of Lakewood Planning Commission, and current Director of Real Estate & Senior Legal Counsel at Cleveland Metroparks.