Finding Lakewood 2024!

The Finding Lakewood Photo Scavenger Hunt will run from October 7 through October 21. Sign up now to join the hunt! Entry fee of $15 benefits the Lakewood Division of Aging. You'll receive 18 photos, by email, on October 7 of features/places around Lakewood to identify. If you correctly identify all locations, you'll be entered into a drawing for prizes! To join the hunt or find more information, scan the QR code or go to Eventbrite.com and search Finding Lakewood. You can join now up until October 18. Answers must be submitted by midnight October 21.

You may also join the hunt by paying cash (exact change) at Cove Community Center, 12525 Lake Ave. Ask for Susan or Barry. If preferred, paper copies of photos and answer forms will be available starting Oct. 7 for those who have paid to enter. If you pay online at Eventbrite, show your confirmation to get a paper copy of photos at Cove.

Although this fundraiser benefits aging adults in Lakewood, all ages are welcome to participate! See the Eventbrite page (scan code) or email lakewoodphotocontest@gmail.com with questions. Good luck!

Laura Hazen lives and works in Lakewood and loves it. She works for both Hanson Services and Sweet Designs. She volunteers in a couple community groups, in particular for the Division on Aging.