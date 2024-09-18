Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Football And Boys' Soccer

FOOTBALL

SEPT 13: RANGERS VS WESTAKE

In tonights 32-21 win over Westlake, Malachai Davis, Chris Mathaios, Ahmed Al Masalemeh, Jackson Comer, and Drew Potoczak didn't run for one yard, catch a pass or score a touchdown. But nothing of the sort would have happened without this hard charging, grinding offensive line that, every week, gets better. When the Rangers needed to finish the game in the fourth quarter--as was the case all game--they opened holes for Manny Serrano (2 touchdowns) and Braedon Greenfield, each of whom ran with speed and toughness all night.

Thanks to the line, quarterback Avery Holt again had a fabulous game, hitting Jacob Stoll (who also had an interception) and Jaylen Chappell with TD passes. Avery also broke a 50 yard run before half to set up the Rangers for a TD and a 19-15 lead. Sophomore Tyrese Gatling had his usual strong game at safety, added a long kickoff return deep into Demon territory, and scored a rushing TD.

This great team win extended to every Lakewood Ranger, whether they played both ways or just a few snaps. Sophomore Riley Verderber DE/TE controlled the edge all night (two sacks), putting constant pressure on a very good Westlake QB. LBs John Chambers and Sam Hoy was tough and active. Special teams allowed no significant yardage on kicks, and the sidelines kept up the energy all game long. It's a long list.

But, Friday Night Under the Lights is more than football in Lakewood and elsewhere. Tonight, we honored the '99 team, a playoff squad that beat Glenville and stands as one of our best teams ever. The Band was fabulous, as was the cheer squad and student section. But no "list" of cool things can capture the magic of this quintessential community event, where we root for and with each other across the generations. At First Federal Lakewood Stadium, thousands of Rangers for Life met once again to celebrate what we are--many disparate elements coming together to make one very special community. Long Live Lakewood

SEPT 6: RANGERS VS KENT ROOSEVELT

Senior Captain Avery Holt threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading the Lakewood Rangers to a hard fought 21-13 win over Kent Roosevelt. The Rangers trailed 13-12 early in this 4th quarter slugfest when Avery made perhaps the key play of the game, booming a 75 yard punt that was downed inside the Kent 1. Junior linebacker Nick Hart knifed through on first down, recoding a safety and flipping the score--and the momentum--of the game.



The Rangers received the free kick, but their productive drive was set back by penalties and Lakewood faced a 4th down deep in Rough Rider territory. Avery rolled out, and at the last second lofted a pass to the end zone, where sophomore Riley Verderber high pointed the ball, out fighting 2 defenders for the score. From there, the Rangers stopped Kent on their last to possession to seal the win.



The Rangers scored on their first possession on a fourth down run by Avery, and after a Kent score recaptured the lead a 20 yard wheel route strike from Avery to senior Manny Serrano, who made a contested, diving catch in the end zone. (Serrano and Junior Braedan Greenfield helped secure the win with tough inside tackles in the final two drives.)



In this great team win, kudos to the guys in the trenches who fought hard all night long, with special mention for Sophomore center Drew Potoczak who snapped well all game under the worst of conditions.



The Cheer Squad and the Lakewood Rangers Marching Band kept up the pep throughout, and as always were a special and vital part of our Friday celebrations. Congratulations to my colleague and friend Head Coach Mike Polevacik (and his staff) for all the great work they are doing to build out program. The many youth players and cheerleaders in attendance not only brought great enthusiasm, but also bode well for the future of our magical Friday Nights.



Long Live Lakewood.

BOYS' SOCCER

SEPT 11: RANGERS VS WESTLAKE DEMONS Congratulations to the Lakewood Boys Soccer team for their 2-1 win over Westlake in a fiercely contested game at our beautiful Garfield. Over the last 20 minutes of the game--the only part I was able to see--goalie Louis Van Dir Kuil was spectacular, repelling many tough shot from the determined Demon squad.

My sources tell me that Isaac Craciun and Butoto Bafukamire scored early for the Rangers, and that the Demon's lone goal came on a penalty shot. I can say, from direct observation, that the student section was out in force and the the Rangers played their hearts out for a well-earned victory against a tough opponent. Long Live Lakewood Ranger Athletics, and Long Live Lakewood.