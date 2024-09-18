Carol Ann Skindell 1936-2024

This morning (September 15,2024), an amazing woman, my mom, Carol (born Kaska) Skindell, gained her wings at age 88 after battling Alzheimer's dementia for more than 16 years. We lost her bit by bit during these years. My mom brought joy to me, her grandchildren and many she came in contact with. Her life was rich from raising a family, working as a waitress, driving a school bus with the Brunswick School District, managing State Liquor stores, bowling, being active in my campaigns and serving on the Central Committee and Executive Committee of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party and as a member of the Brunswick VFW Post.

She is survived by me; her granddaughter, Tara (Colin) Doppes of Brunswick, OH; great-grandchildren, Faith (Eric) Brancatelli and Noah Painting; great-great grandchildren, Peyton and Kendall Brancatelli; former daughter-in-law Diana (Neal) Lichty; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 34 years, Vincent M. Skindell; son, Vincent J. Skindell; grandson, Joshua Skindell; and sister, Marie (nee Kaska) Garcia.

We deeply appreciate the compassionate care provided by Ennis Court in Lakewood.

The family will welcome guests from 5:00 to 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at Waite Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, OH, with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm. Carol will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Valley City, OH.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol’s name to the Cleveland Area Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Summit Park Drive, #550, Independence, OH 44131.