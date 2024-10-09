Mickey Krivosh Tells The Tale As Around The Corner Turns Fifty

Around The Corner, one of Lakewood’s most established entertainment clubs and restaurants, is celebrating their 50th year September 19-22. I have known Mickey Krivosh since LHS, so I stopped by to reminisce and get some information for an article. The story is far different, and far more compelling than I ever knew. Here are the cliff notes:

After graduating from high school, Mickey and some of his friends were living on a beach in Florida--living much the life of “Moon Doggy” in the movie “Gidget,” surviving on odd jobs. Mom(Lillian) flew down to visit and had the classic, “Honey, when are you going to do something with your life?” talk. With that kick in the ass, Mickey returned to their small family apartment, on Franklin near Lakewood Ave., to think about the next step.

The building that Around the Corner currently occupies came up for sale and Mickey looked at it; concluding that if the family could leverage nearly all they had, he could buy it to open a small bar.

Things were financially so tight, that after fixing the place up, Mickey realized they had no money for food or alcohol. Family came through again. His brother Ron, who passed away in 2013, was able to find another couple thousand for opening night food and drink.

Around the Corner opened and everyone loved it, especially the new concept...“It was unique, no tables or chairs, you ordered and wandered around talking to people,” one person said. In fact, as Mickey explained, he was so over extended “I had this guy that would sell me used bar furniture, and each week I would go down and buy another chair or table." Soon the bar was full.

Since that time Mickey and family have become true cornerstones of our community (business, community, philanthropy). Mickey has grown from a beach bum into a well-respected and leading businessman, land baron, and most importantly to him, beloved husband, father and grandfather. One could say that is all that matters to him: Family.

I asked him what has been the best part of the past 50 years. He smiled and said, "That's easy, it happened the second year we were open. Patty, my wife, walked in and I fell in love. After knowing her for just two months he asked her to marry him. Eight months later they were married. Everyone thought is was so quick, there might have been another reason. But it wasn't until their eighth year of marriage that son Ryan was born.

He went on to say, “It has been a great run, especially with the love and support of Lakewood, and Northern Ohio. But the only thing that matters to me, is every day I get to wake up and work and be with my family.” He went on to explain that what had been the most rewarding from the start was, and is, family: their support, love, and togetherness. "With Ryan(son) and Jennifer(daughter) stepping up, I get more time with Patti, the grandkids and friends."



Cheers To 50 Schedule of Events:

Thursday, September 19th

Nickel Beers and Buffet

Get a 50th Anniversary T-Shirt with purchase (while they last)

Mickey Mustache Contest at 7PM ($50 Prize)

Friday, September 20th

10-Cent Wings

ATC was the first offering “Buffalo Wings” in Cleveland

10-Cent Wing tickets must be bought online and sell out fast

Saturday, September 21st

50 Cent Wings All Day

Family Crab Races (50 winners)

Car Show, Face Painting, Balloons

Sunday, September 22nd

Browns Game 1 PM

$4 Miller and Coors

30-Yard Toss at Half-Time for chance to win $50 prize

DJ on Patio after game