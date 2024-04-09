Winners! 2024 Most Distinguished Tree Contest

The people have voted and the #1 Most Distinguished Tree in Lakewood for 2024

is … drumroll…



1466 Waterbury Road, a magnificent native oak nominated by Carla Kowalski. This tree had an overwhelming amount of votes cast to win top tree.



2nd place went to 1581 Arthur Avenue, an odd little tree nominated by Sandi Camp.



3rd place went to 1276 Brockley Avenue, a gorgeous Cherry nominated by Kathy Tomazic.



And finally, in 4th place, 17301 Riverway Drive, a beautiful Blue Noble Fir, nominated by Sheila Newton.



Thank you to all who nominated and voted in this year's contest. Thank you to the Tree Advisory and Education Board for giving it their all again this year to inform residents about the need for trees in our community. Please consider planting a tree on your property this fall to increase our canopy and to keep Lakewood a city of trees. To order a tree and have it professionally installed at a discounted price, contact greenleafgroup@hotmail.com to sign up.



Winners will be contacted and prizes will be given out courtesy of India Garden, Woodstock BBQ, Lakewood Garden Center, Lakewood Hardware, and Carabel Beauty Salon & Store.



