Update: Westerly Senior Health Fair Rescheduled, New Date Is Thursday September 12

The Annual Westerly Apartments Senior Health & Wellness Fair originally scheduled for August 14 had to be postponed due to last month's severe weather and subsequent power outage. It will now take place Wednesday, September 12, from 10:00am-2:00pm at 14300 Detroit Avenue within the Westerly/Barton Communities complex. Approximately 40 vendors are expected. Refer to the August 7, 2024 Lakewood Observer for complete details. The initial article is accessible online within the News/Seniors section.