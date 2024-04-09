Upcoming Events

Film: "The Postman Always Rings Twice" (1946)â€¯

Sunday, September 8, 2024â€¯at2:00 p.m. (93 minutes)â€¯

Main Library Auditoriumâ€¯

Our film noir matinee stars Lana Turner and John Garfield in a dramatic love triangle that ends in disaster. â€¯

Lakewood Chapter of the League of Women Voters:

Join Lee Jordan and Dean Jackson as they discuss Disinformation, A.I. and Elections: How to Seperate Fact from Fiction in 2024 on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Presentation: Discovering Your Home’s Hidden Story by Suzanne Seifert

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Discover how and where to uncover some of your home’s hidden stories. Presenter Suzanne Seifert is the founder of House Ancestry, a micro business devoted to researching and telling the story of a property and the community around it.

Film: "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" (2000)

Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. (106 minutes)

Main Library Auditorium

The adventures of three escaped convicts (George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson) is loosely based on Homer’s "The Odyssey." Terry Meehan introduces each film with an original video followed by audience reaction and a lively discussion.

Meet the Author: "Lost Ohio Treasure" by Mark Strecker

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The hope of finding legendary lost riches has inspired treasure hunters since Ohio became a state, but enthusiasm has its drawbacks. Author Mark Strecker dives deep into the historical record to test the credibility of these tales and others. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club: Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

September 17, 2024: "The Power" by Naomi Alderman

October 15, 2024: "The London Seance Society" by Sara Penner

Booked For Murder Book Club: Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

September 19, 2024: "Past Imperfect" by Joshua Cohen

October 17, 2024: "Zero Days" by Ruth Ware