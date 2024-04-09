Supplies For Success A Huge Success
A huge shoutout to our amazing community members and students who on Monday sorted thousands of school supplies donated by our generous community and local businesses! Thanks to your hard work and dedication, our students most in need will have the tools to start their school year off strong.
Special thanks to Supplies 4 Success organizer Karen Lee for her tireless work on behalf of our students!
Together, we're making a difference and helping every student succeed!
Volume 20, Issue 17, Posted 4:36 PM, 09.04.2024