Starr Gazer

ARIES: Get out & about Ram; the Sun is shining in your 6th house of health, Jupiter’s lighting up communication; take a jog through the Metro parks & mingle with others.

TAURUS: The Bull's got luck this month with romance & finances; the Sun is shining on your love gene, while Jupiter’s spreading its financial blessings on the Bullpen.

GEMINI: The Twins' focus this September is on the home front; the Twins are also front & center with Jupiter landing in the first house of your personality; shine on.

CANCER: The Crab is coming out of its shell this month, & the Sun is lighting up your Chatty Cathy side; although don't share the family secrets, Jupiter’s in your 12th house.

LEO: It's time to redo the Jungle; the Lion/Lioness has come into some financial blessings this month; Jupiter’s in the 11th house of friends, throw a party Lion-style.

VIRGO: Virgo, it's all about you; the Sun is shining on your personality, so lighten it up a bit. Jupiter’s also stopping by your career sector, take your coworkers to Happy Hour.

LIBRA: Libras have got something going on behind the scenes this month, so hold it close to your chest. Jupiter’s landed in your 9th house of foreign travel; did you plan that trip?

SCORPIO: The Scorpion needs to put the Stinger away for this month. It's time to network, join a group, and meet new friends. Jupiter’s also bringing extra cash. Smile!

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s focus is career & relationships this month; the Sun’s in your house of career & Jupiter’s shining on your relationships – both business & personal.

CAPRICORN: Goat, you’ve got the Sun shining on your house of foreign affairs; plan that trip; Jupiter’s landed in your 6th house of health; enjoy, but easy does it.

AQUARIUS: Aquarius can expect money coming from others' resources this month; while Jupiter is lighting up your house of affairs & romance, go for it, share the love.

PISCES: The Fish’s Pond is enjoying some visitors, both business & personal relationships; throw a red, white & blue party, invite the gang, but stay close to shore.

Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com.