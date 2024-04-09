Starr Gazer
ARIES: Get out & about Ram; the Sun is shining in your 6th house of health, Jupiter’s lighting up communication; take a jog through the Metro parks & mingle with others.
TAURUS: The Bull's got luck this month with romance & finances; the Sun is shining on your love gene, while Jupiter’s spreading its financial blessings on the Bullpen.
GEMINI: The Twins' focus this September is on the home front; the Twins are also front & center with Jupiter landing in the first house of your personality; shine on.
CANCER: The Crab is coming out of its shell this month, & the Sun is lighting up your Chatty Cathy side; although don't share the family secrets, Jupiter’s in your 12th house.
LEO: It's time to redo the Jungle; the Lion/Lioness has come into some financial blessings this month; Jupiter’s in the 11th house of friends, throw a party Lion-style.
VIRGO: Virgo, it's all about you; the Sun is shining on your personality, so lighten it up a bit. Jupiter’s also stopping by your career sector, take your coworkers to Happy Hour.
LIBRA: Libras have got something going on behind the scenes this month, so hold it close to your chest. Jupiter’s landed in your 9th house of foreign travel; did you plan that trip?
SCORPIO: The Scorpion needs to put the Stinger away for this month. It's time to network, join a group, and meet new friends. Jupiter’s also bringing extra cash. Smile!
SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s focus is career & relationships this month; the Sun’s in your house of career & Jupiter’s shining on your relationships – both business & personal.
CAPRICORN: Goat, you’ve got the Sun shining on your house of foreign affairs; plan that trip; Jupiter’s landed in your 6th house of health; enjoy, but easy does it.
AQUARIUS: Aquarius can expect money coming from others' resources this month; while Jupiter is lighting up your house of affairs & romance, go for it, share the love.
PISCES: The Fish’s Pond is enjoying some visitors, both business & personal relationships; throw a red, white & blue party, invite the gang, but stay close to shore.
Eva Starr, the local astrologer, has been studying the moon & stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com & her website evastarr.com.
Eva Starr recently moved back to her heartland state of Ohio, after the transition of her mother. Starr spent the last ten years in San Diego digesting the alluring buffet of wisdom the West Coast had to offer. While there she attended the San Diego Culinary Institute, and worked as a chef in San Diego.
Starr also published her book Quit ‘Should-ing’ on Yourself, while in San Diego featured at the 2016 LA Times Book Festival, and Oprah Winfrey’s Reading Room.
She continues to follow her metaphysical path, teaching Astrology, hosting her television show Reach for the Moon, and exploring the diversified culinary delights Lakewood has to offer.