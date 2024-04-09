Meet Me At Cove: Deborah Kuhn

Originally from Gettysburg, PA, Deborah Kuhn and her husband, Michael Gibble, moved to Lakewood in 2014. Michael, a proud alum of St. Edward High School, had deep ties to the area. He converted Deborah, a former Pittsburgh Steelers fan to become a passionate Browns fan. After moving, Deborah joined activities at the Lakewood Senior Center at the former Madison Avenue location, especially enjoying Tai Chi.

Following Michael’s passing in 2021, Deborah sought community and social connections at Cove. She began volunteering with the Division of Aging in July 2022, where she enjoys her role at the front desk, assisting visitors, answering questions, and managing the lunch reservations.

A rock and roll enthusiast, Deborah has recently had a streak of good luck, winning tickets to see John Waite, Styx, and Foreigner at Blossom Music Center, and Cheap Trick, Journey, and Def Leppard at Progressive Field. She’s been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum since 2015.

Deborah loves Tai Chi, yoga, monthly trips, and dances at Cove, including the Leap Day Dance in February and the upcoming Luau on September 12. She volunteers at the front desk on Thursday mornings—stop by and say hello to this enthusiastic volunteer and rock fan!