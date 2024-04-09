LREF Lands $30K Grant For District STEM Programs

The Lakewood City Schools and the Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation (LREF) have been awarded a $30,000 grant from Howmet Aerospace Foundation that will be dedicated to purchasing 3D printers for our seven elementary STEM classrooms. This is the fourth Howmet grant LREF has received to benefit Lakewood students.

The printers are needed for the District’s "Enhancing STEM Education through 3D Printing in Elementary Schools" project where teachers will be integrating 3D printing technology into the STEM curriculum at all seven elementary schools. Beginning in January 2025, the project will leverage 3D printing to enhance student engagement, foster creativity and develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Each building will receive two printers.

“Once again this year, we are humbled and appreciative of the continuing support of STEM education for students in the Lakewood Schools. Our partnership with the Howmet Foundation continues to be an outstanding resource for high level STEM education for Lakewood students,” said LREF Executive Director Terri Richards.

Howmet Aerospace Foundation invests in STEM and technical education as part of its efforts to educate and inspire tomorrow's scientists, engineers and technical experts. The Howmet Foundation is the independently endowed charitable arm of Howmet Aerospace.