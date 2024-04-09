Letters From The Animal Shelter

Hi there, I'm Nala (ID#3470), a tiny, fuzzy 3-month old female kitten with the softest fur and the biggest, roundest eyes. Every day, I wake up at the shelter, hoping today will be the day I get to go home with my family.

When the humans walk by, I sit in my little litter box and peek out in the most adorable way. Sometimes they stop and smile, and my heart leaps with hope. I dream of a day when I can explore every corner of my new home, chasing sunlight and pouncing on toys.

I may be small, but I have a big heart, ready to give all my love to someone special. I promise to make you smile with my playful antics and snuggle close to you whenever you need a friend.

So, if you’re looking for a little bundle of fur to make your house feel more like a home, I’m here at the Lakewood Animal Shelter waiting for you. Could you be the one to take me home and make all my dreams come true?

With positive purrs, Nala

I’m Tyson (ID#3482), a lovable 3-year-old stocky character with a heart as big as his playful spirit. I have has been at the shelter too long, and while I have made lots of friends here, I dream of a home where I can run, play, and finally relax with a family of my own. I am full of energy, always ready to chase a ball or play tug-of-war, and my tail wags non-stop when I am around people. Despite my tough appearance, I am a gentle soul who craves affection and loves to cuddle after a long day of fun. I sit waiting patiently for someone to see past the stereotypes and recognize the loyal, joyful companion I am. Could you be the one to give me the loving home I deserve?

With positive paws, Tyson

Come visit these and other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter - 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. (216) 529-5020

Animal Shelter Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood's companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education.

We treat animals with empathy, kindness, and respect and recognize that they can experience pain, suffering, and other emotions. Visit us at www.cclas.org