League Of Women Voters Mary Warren Impact Scholarship Winner Fiona Gjermeni's Winning Essay

"Why Is Democracy Important To Preserve?"

As a citizen of the United States, I recognize how easy it is to take democracy for granted. I never think twice about how lucky we are to have the opportunity to give our say in issues. My parents growing up were not this lucky. They grew up in Albania during the communist regime. I remember inquiring about what it was like to live in a communist country, even before I learned what a communist country even was. They told me about silly rules that I would've never thought of, like that all boys had to keep their hair cut short. There were some rules that were more unnerving, such as no speaking ill of the government or the dictator. I was told that the voting process was warped—everyone had to vote for the incumbent dictator, otherwise they would be sent to jail.

The stark contrast between a democratic country like America and a communist country like Albania in the 1950s and 60s is appalling to think about, even decades later. While Americans experienced an economic boom under Ike, Albanians were forced to only eat rations—and their words. As Americans, we are endowed unalienable rights to free speech and the right to vote. However, the idea of a “right” is intangible. These entitlements were characterized by the founding fathers to be given to us from birth, they are natural rights. These rights, though it goes against the meaning of a right, can be taken away. Though it's not morally correct, there are times when a country can capsize. It is so important for democracy to be preserved and even strengthened in order to ward off corrupt coercion and political repression that can so easily swallow it whole.

There are a myriad of affairs in which the power of democracy has benefited the common good of the people. For example, abortion. Putting this matter in the hands of the people who are directly affected by it, the citizens, was the correct way to deal with this issue. Democracy is important because it includes a plethora of voices that would go unheard with a dictator. Though no candidate is perfect, the ability to have a say in who you want as president is gigantic. Putting this power into the hands of the people is what generates new leaders with a zest for politics and what it could mean for their constituents.

Fiona will study Finance at The Ohio State University this fall.