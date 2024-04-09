Healthy Lakewood Foundationâ€™s Annual Community Meeting â€“ September 18th

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation (HLF) invites the Lakewood community to an in-person public meeting on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held at Cove Community Center at 12525 Lake Avenue in Lakewood.

HLF’s annual community meeting offers an opportunity to community members to learn about HLF’s grantmaking, collaborations, and community engagement work over the past year. Childcare is available onsite with advanced registration.

This year's community meeting guest speaker is April Walker, Founder of Philanthropy for the People. HLF recently worked with April on an equitable grantmaking framework that will direct HLF's future work.

At the Community Meeting, April will discuss the intersection of equity and philanthropy and provide insights into the resources and support the non-profit sector needs to serve those most impacted by systemic “isms.”

There will be time for discussion and questions. There is no charge to attend the meeting. For more information and to register, visit HLF’s website at www.healthylakewoodfoundation.org.