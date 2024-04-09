Dr. G's Ranger Round Up: Football, Girls' And Boys' Soccer

FOOTBALL

Aug 24: Rangers vs John Marshall



Senior QB Avery Holt rushed for two and threw four touchdowns passes, all into tight windows, leading the Lakewood Rangers to a decisive 43-6 win at John Marshall.



Sophomore Riley Verderber caught two TD passes, while sophomore Tye Taylor and senior Jaylen Chappell caught one each. Avery, senior Manny Serrano and junior Braedon Greenfield paced a strong running attack, with Avery throwing darts in the red zone to finish 4 drives.



In a great team effort, the defense was equally effective, allowing only one sustained drive while recording a rare safety. Sophomore Tyrese Gatling and junior Jacob Stoll had interceptions. The special teams also did their part--Avery's kickoff's, mostly for touch backs, pinned the Lawyers deep in their end for most of the game.



Congratulations to the whole squad, Head Coach Mike Polevacic and his entire staff.



The Lakewood Ranger Marching Band and the Cheer squad were excellent as always, and kept the energy up on a sweltering August afternoon. Ranger Nation also showed up, adorning our side of the stands with splashes of Purple and Gold.



The Rangers hit the road again next Friday (Clearview--7:00 pm). Hope to see you there. Long Live Lakewood.

BOYS' SOCCER

August 28: Rangers vs Bay

When senior Isaac Craciun cashed in a rebound less then a minute into the 2nd half, a tight (1-0 ) game broke open, and the Lakewood Boys Soccer went on to a decisive 6-1 victory over Bay. Senior Ayodele Adigun (pictured) and junior Lawrence Moore scored two goals each, while senior Marcos Hueter also scored. Junior goalie Louis van der Kuil was sure footed/handed in goal, though the Ranger defense kept Bay out of scoring range for most of the game. Congratulations to the entire Ranger squad on a great team effort. It has been many years since Lakewood defeated Bay, a traditional west side power. It's always fun to watch two community-based teams, with programs rich in tradition, go at it. Of course, no venue is better that our Garfield Stadium, and it's always better when the Rangers prevail. Long Live Lakewood.

GIRLS' SOCCER

August 22: Rangers vs Holy Name

On a crisp and crystal clear late August night, at our fabulous Garfield Stadium, the Lakewood Rangers Girls Soccer squad defeated Holy Name 3-2. With a strong student section in support--many of whom are Ranger Football players--it took a full team effort to defeat the much larger and quite physical Green Wave. Senior Luella Darr scored 2 goals in the first half, and when junior Ruby Fraunfelder scored early in the second, it looked like the Rangers might breeze to a relaxing victory. Holy Name had other ideas, though, scoring midway through the half, setting up a tense final 20 minutes. Most of the play from then on was in the Rangers end, but senior Goalie Riley Forster rose to the occasion, making multiple high quality saves to preserve the win. Congratulations to first year Coach John Stalzer and the entire squad. Long Live Lakewood.