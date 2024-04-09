District Turns Focus On Attendance With Stay In The Game

Did you know that in Ohio, students who have never been chronically absent are 6.7 times more likely to read on grade level by the end of third grade and nine times more likely to graduate from high school on time? Those stats are just some of the reasons why the Lakewood City Schools has partnered with the Cleveland Browns this school year to be part of their Stay In the Game attendance program.

The Stay in the Game network was designed to support improved student attendance. It launched in 2019 with the leadership of the Cleveland Browns Foundation, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and Harvard’s Proving Ground. The program provides partner districts with:

A campaign playbook to customize district and school campaigns

Browns-themed attendance campaign materials to use in our schools and community

Incentives and activities to reward improved attendance

Peer learning opportunities to meaningfully impact attendance

The District will officially launch its SITG campaign at the Rangers’ first home football game this season on Friday, Sept. 13 at First Federal Lakewood Stadium where we will be sharing info and asking students, parents and community members to take the SITG Attendance Pledge to support our efforts. You can learn more about SITG at stayinthegame.org.