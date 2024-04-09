36th Annual Lakewood Community Festival Set For Madison Park

Celebrate family, community and cultural heritage at the 36th Annual Lakewood Community Festival on Saturday, September 7, 2024 at Madison Park, 13201 Madison Avenue. The day of fun and activities for the entire family will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine.

The festival is known for a delicious array of nationality foods including pierogis, potato pancakes, stuffed cabbage and more. There will be pizza, of course, and other selections as well. You will want to save room for traditional ethnic pastries, ice cream and other desserts.



The family friendly event includes numerous activities for children, including an inflatable obstacle course, crafts and games. Keith “Magic Man” Heidenreich will be creating balloon magic and Glen Mittler will be on hand with his formula for giant bubbles.

Keep a look out for the team from the Rocky River Nature Center. They will provide the opportunity to discover and learn about the wild animals who make Ohio their home.



Throughout the day, musical entertainment will be provided by 2 Guys 12 Strings (11 a.m.), The Newcomers (noon), The Happy Ramblers (1 p.m.), The Polka Pirates (2 p.m.), Riley & Flanagan (3 p.m.), and Jim Schafer and Friends (4 p.m.).



The festival is traditionally the last event of the summer. The event is sponsored by the Lakewood Community Festival, Inc. and the City of Lakewood.

Karen Karp is a member of the Lakewood Community Festival Committee.