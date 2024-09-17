Upcoming Events

Meet The Author- Playhouse Square and the Cleveland Renaissanceâ€¯

by John Vacha

August 21, 2024â€¯at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditoriumâ€¯

Shortly after World War I, five theaters were constructed within a two-block radius in downtown Cleveland, which became known collectively as Playhouse Square. By the end of the 1960s, urban decline had darkened four of their marquees with demolition to follow, until a group of like-minded Clevelanders united to save the Square. Its rejuvenation became a catalyst for Cleveland’s larger comeback from postindustrial decline. Join John Vacha as he discusses the first book to give a complete account of this history, from the Square’s 1921 opening to the triumphant reopening in 2022. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Film- The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946)â€¯

Directed by Tay Garnettâ€¯

Sunday, September 8, 2024â€¯

2:00 p.m. (93 minutes)â€¯

Main Library Auditoriumâ€¯

Nick Smith (Cecil Kellaway), the middle-aged owner of a roadside diner, hires a drifter, Frank Chambers (John Garfield), to work at his restaurant. Frank quickly begins an affair with Nick's beautiful young wife, Cora (Lana Turner), and the two conspire to kill Nick and seize his assets. When they succeed, local prosecutor Kyle Sackett becomes suspicious but is unable to build a solid case. The couple soon realize, however, that no misdeed goes unpunished.â€¯

Knit & Lit Book Club: Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

September 17, 2024: The Power by Naomi Alderman

Booked For Murder Book Club: Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Room

September 19, 2024: Past Imperfect by Joshua Cohen