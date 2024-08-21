Tyson And Banana Looking For Forever Homes!

Tyson (ID #3482) is still looking for his people! Come on down to Lakewood Animal Shelter and meet this lovable lug, and play with him. You’ll see how he just wants to go home with you! How can you resist this face??

Milk Dud (ID #3502) who was featured last week is still at the Shelter.

Banana (ID #3500) is ready to “split” from the Lakewood Animal Shelter, if you know what we’re sayin’. She is a very sweet and friendly year-old girl. She loves being affectionate and curious about new visitors! Stop by the Shelter and meet Banana!

Come visit these and other animals at the Lakewood Animal Shelter - 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. (216) 529-5020

Animal Shelter Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood's companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. Visit us at www.cclas.org

CCLAS is building a community where all our companion animals receive appropriate care and are treated with empathy, kindness and respect.

Kara Vlach-Lasher is the President of CCLAS.