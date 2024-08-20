The Legacy Of Pitcher Mia-Carroll-Greeves

“Don’t get bitter, get better.” Those are the exact words that Mia-Carroll-Greeves' mothers Kelly and Maureen used when her original travel softball team split off and didn’t invite her, and a few others, to come along. “We don’t want you anymore,” were NOT the words spoken to her, but in essence that was the message. Lakewood’s all-time leader in strikeouts and wins, a two-time all-Cuyahoga County pitcher, a Division I signee (Valparaiso), one of the greatest softball players in school history, was in essence left behind. It’s one of the best things that ever happened to her.

Although Mia didn’t need more motivation to work on her game, she got some anyway, using this development to further fuel her desire to become a great pitcher. She ended up on Team Ohio White, a fabulous travel team with a knowledgeable, demanding but supportive coach (Dale Dawson) and hard charging teammates that embraced her. Pardon the cliché, but the slamming of one door did indeed open up a more fitting one, and Mia walked right on through, determined to get better, and without bitterness. It worked.

Those Lakewood High School Records--539 Strikeouts, 1.4 career ERA--didn’t just materialize, but came mostly from the “get better, not bitter” attitude. Mia is not tall, not fast-of-foot (actually, she’s slow) and is not naturally very strong. She made herself stronger through 6 am workouts in North Ridgeville (before Lakewood had its current strength and conditioning program) and worked relentlessly on the craft of pitching. The one athletic gift bestowed upon her was excellent coordination. So, when she and some friends from Roosevelt Elementary School came upon softball (specifically pitching) in our 10U Emerald Necklace League--she found her niche.

By the time freshman Mia took the mound for the Lakewood Rangers in 2021, through endless hours of practice and competition, she had developed a changeup, a rise ball, a curveball, a drop and of course a fastball. Lacking height and natural strength, her velocity, while decent, has not yet reached an elite level. She relies on deception—keeping hitters off balance with her vast pitching repertoire—to get her outs. She lost some, won more, and with each passing year got better.

The arrival of Mia at LHS coincided with that of Head Coach Lucas Yousko, a patient program-builder who has been instrumental in establishing the culture of "Mudita"—celebrating the success of others. The Rangers have fun, are respectful to their opponents, and won more games than they lost over the past four years, after several seasons with fewer than 3 total wins. Mia and Donnie Mikuluk were this years’ NFHS Excellence in Sportsmanship Award winners. Mudita.

This past May, Mia ended her Lakewood Rangers career in style, hurling a 6-0 victory over Brookside, striking out 13, and pacing the offense with a grand-slam. When the final out was recorded—on a grounder to sophomore sister Gaby (on her birthday)—cheers erupted, but were soon replaced by tears that celebrated, and lamented, Mia’s now concluded high school career.

The LHS softball program is in good hands thanks not only to Mia but also all the coaches, players and parents who have invested in the program. (The Tuleta’s have been mainstays). Next up on the mound is junior Ella Bower, fiercely dedicated to her sport with a tireless work ethic (Sound familiar?) and ready to build on an already impressive high school career.

Ella, like Mia, was chosen to be part of the Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT), and has visited middle and elementary schools to encourage participation in sports and working hard in school. Going forward, the legacy of Ella, Mia, Emily Potoczak and Maddy Magda (the three graduating seniors) will include not just their play on the field, but their influence on those who follow.

Mia’s high school journey is now over, but all the smiles, high fives, rise balls and words of encouragement that you’ll see and hear at the North Lot are the legacy of Mia and her family, coaches and teammates. Get better, not bitter. Long Live Lakewood

Dr. Charles Greanoff is a 1977 LHS graduate. He teaches APUS History, Native American studies and Psychology at LHS.