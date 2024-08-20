The Finding Lakewood Scavenger Hunt Returns In October!

Participants of last year's hunt had so much fun, we're doing it again. This year's contest will run from October 7 through October 21. Keep an eye on the Lakewood Ohio Division of Aging Facebook page and The Lakewood Observer, and watch for flyers around town for how to sign up. We hope to start taking registrations early in September. Then get ready to scour the city to find the features/places around town, provided in photos on October 7. Correctly identify all the locations to be entered into a drawing for prizes. All proceeds benefit the Lakewood Division of Aging.