Service, Community Hallmarks Of H2O Camp

Since its inception in 1994, Lakewood's H2O (Help to Others) Summer Service Camp has been a beacon of community service and youth empowerment. The camp, part of the broader H2O program established in 1993, offers middle school students a transformative experience focused on volunteer service and community building. Each year, the camp runs four sessions, each spanning eight days, where campers engage in various service activities that include everything from environmental conservation projects to organizing a community-wide Clothing Drive & Super Sale.

The mission of H2O Summer Service Camp is clear: to connect Lakewood youth with opportunities to serve their community, nurture a culture of kindness, and help them develop the skills needed to become engaged citizens. The camp is grounded in the belief that through service, education, and reflection, young people can grow into individuals who are not only aware of the world around them but are also empowered to make meaningful contributions to it.

Throughout the camp, participants work with local organizations such as the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and Lakewood Earth and Food. These partnerships allow campers to experience a variety of service sites, where they can learn about and actively contribute to important community efforts. Each day ends with Circle Time, a reflective session where campers and counselors share stories and insights, further reinforcing the camp's theme and mission.

What sets H2O Summer Service Camp apart is its inclusive approach—camp activities do not require specific talents or abilities, making the experience accessible to a wide range of students. The camp's focus on teamwork, relationship-building, and community connection ensures that every participant feels valued and capable of making a difference.

The impact of the camp extends beyond the campers themselves. The local community benefits from the consistent support of enthusiastic volunteers who contribute to various projects. The camp's flagship event, the Clothing Drive & Super Sale, is a highly anticipated community event that draws hundreds of shoppers.

According to H2O Coordinator Emmie Hutchison, the most valuable takeaway for campers is the realization that collaboration and caring for others can lead to meaningful change. They leave the camp not only with new skills and experiences but also with a deeper understanding of their ability to influence the world around them positively.

“I think (camp shows them) there is a way to think about the world that values collaboration and caring for one another and our environment,” Hutchison said.

The H2O Summer Service Camp exemplifies how students embody the Vision of a Lakewood Ranger by practicing empathy and collaboration to create lasting, positive change within their community