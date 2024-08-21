Ohio Cyclist Laws + Protecting Yourself After A Bike Crash With P.H.O.N.E.

Nobody, whether cyclist OR motorist, likes to think about being involved in a bike crash. As cyclists, it’s best to have a plan for coping with a bike crash caused by a careless driver. And one thing is for certain for us cyclists – the at-fault driver’s insurance company is NOT on our side!

I created the acronym P.H.O.N.E. to outline important steps to take if you are unfortunately in a bike crash:

P is for POLICE: Call the police and INSIST on a report! NO exceptions! The police report is your “official record” of what happened and where. Always demand a police report!

H is for HEALTH: Seek immediate medical attention if injured. Take pictures of your cuts, abrasions, and injuries.

O is for OBSERVE: Get driver’s and witness’s info/insurance/license plate and where on the road the crash occurred.

N is for NOTIFY: Call an experienced personal injury lawyer, preferably one who also specializes in bike cases; adjusters are insurance pros – hire a pro for yourself! Do not talk with the driver’s insurance adjuster. If the adjuster calls you (usually within 48 hours of a crash), simply obtain the adjuster’s name, company, and claim number and then refer them to your attorney without providing any other information.

E is for EVIDENCE: Photograph the scene and the driver’s license plate along with ALL bodily/bike component/accessory damage – KEEP these items and don’t wash anything OR fix your bike until your separate property damage claim is settled.

As detailed in my book "Cycling Rights: Second Edition" (available at Lakewood Library and on Bike Cleveland’s website), complimentary laminated bike cards with the above information plus favorable bike laws are available at Knabe Law Firm. Feel free to stop in or give us a call and we’ll get one of these “Cycling Arsenal” cards out in the mail to you.

Enjoy your summer by riding safely and legally!

Ken Knabe is Greater Cleveland's Bike Attorney, promoting cycling safety and representing cyclists injured by careless drivers. 14222 Madison Avenue Lakewood, OH 44107 (216) 228-7200