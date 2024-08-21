New Scoreboard At LHS
Crews have been working hard this week installing a new scoreboard at the First Federal Lakewood Stadium!
Get ready for a more electrifying game-day experience as we light up the field with enhanced visuals like live and recorded video clips, real‐time scores/stats, animations and graphics.
Stay tuned for pictures of the finished product and make sure to come out to show your Ranger Pride at our upcoming home games for football and soccer.
