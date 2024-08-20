Neighborhood Opportunity Grant Cycle Opens August 19

The Healthy Lakewood Foundation is excited to announce that it is accepting online application requests for Neighborhood Opportunity Grants funding starting on Monday August 19, 2024.

Neighborhood Opportunity Grants support hyperlocal community-based projects and initiatives that increase engagement, creativity, and connection. Funding is for projects in Lakewood that:

Build and support community engagement through activities, events, programming, and/or resource sharing.

Address one or more social determinants of health.

Advance our understanding of the needs of community members through innovative and creative projects.

Neighborhood Opportunity Grants funding ranges between $1,000 – $7,500. The grant application, along with additional steps, support and resources, can be found on our website at healthylakewoodfoundation.org. HLF staff support is also available on our site.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 20, 2024, with funding awards announced in November. To learn more about this opportunity, please visit HLF’s website.

Additionally, the Systems-Change Grants LOI is currently open until August 30, 2024. This funding seeks to identify, learn, and address upstream conditions that impact health outcomes and create disparities for Lakewood residents. We welcome preliminary conversations for this process and more information can be found on our website.