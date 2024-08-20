Look Inside Lakewood House Tour September 8

Tour Time ‘24 – Lakewood House Tour is back!

The Lakewood Historical Society invites you to discover some of the community’s finest architecture during the Lakewood House Tour: Look Inside Lakewood, Sunday, September 8, from 1:00pm to 6:00pm.

Eight unique properties – seven homes and a house of worship - provide a glimpse into Lakewood’s past. Celebrate some of the community’s best examples of Craftsman, Tudor, Mid-century and Colonial architecture, each lovingly preserved and mindfully updated to offer contemporary conveniences. Yours to explore: A side-by-side double cleverly converted into a single family dwelling…a Detroit Avenue church that is home to Lakewood’s oldest continuously worshiping congregation...a Tudor with a twist and more. There’s a style for everyone to discover and enjoy.

Touring opens the door to history, where meticulous craftsmanship and quality materials were uncompromising building standards. The featured homes, all of which were chosen by community nominations, were built between 1908 and 1953. Appreciate the seamless blending of old and new, where modern amenities complement and honor architectural integrity, making these residences true showcases.

Can’t wait to tour? You can start the House Tour weekend a day early at the Patron Party, Saturday, September 7th. The party will be hosted in a home not featured on Sunday’s tour – a Mid-century property with commanding lake views so it’s a great opportunity to visit yet another lovely Lakewood residence. Enjoy fine food while you mingle with friends and plan your next day’s exploration.

Tickets for the Patron Party are $100 and include Sunday House Tour tickets.

Tickets to the House Tour are $30. You can also purchase online at lakewoodhistory.org and at Geiger’s (cash or check only) or at the Historical Society’s Haber Center (Monday through Friday from 9:00am-1:00pm)

The House Tour committee would like to thank our generous sponsors for their support including: Avenue Home, Lucien Realty/Berkshire Hathaway agents Chris Bergin and Eric Lowrey, Cleveland Home Title, First Federal Lakewood, Geiger's, Troy Bratz/Keller Williams Elevate, Rozi's, and Slife Heating and Cooling.