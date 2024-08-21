LakewoodAlive Rolls Out Knowing Your Home Educational Series Schedule For Fall 2024

When it comes to your home, there’s no better time than now to take proper care of this important investment, and LakewoodAlive is here to help you every step of the way.

LakewoodAlive announces the Fall 2024 schedule for this free educational series intended for homeowners looking to sustain and improve their homes inside and out. This series is designed to help homeowners learn about home maintenance best practices, give them the confidence to tackle necessary repairs and improvements, and focus on sustainability.

Open to all homeowners in the greater Cleveland area, not just Lakewood residents, this series is intended for:

· Those considering a home DIY project

· Those planning to hire a contractor

· Those simply interested in better understanding how their home works

The second installment of 2024’s home education program features a collection of seven workshops taking place from August through October. Led by industry experts, most of the workshops are in presentation format and those that can be held on location aim to offer a hands-on feel, providing homeowners step-by-step direction on how to complete specific repairs. The goal of this series is helping to remove the guesswork from daunting home repairs and improvement projects, getting the work done correctly the first time, and saving your precious time and money.

The 2024 Fall Series commences with “Floor Refinishing” on Thursday, August 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This kick-off workshop will focus on best practices for repairing and refinishing your hardwood floors, covering each step of the process, as well as discussing wood flooring installation. Join us at Gerwitz Wood Floor, located at 12226 Triskett Rd.



Following the first workshop is “Plants, Birds & Your Backyard,” on Saturday, August 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Lakewood Public Library (15425 Detroit Avenue). Join Cleveland Metroparks naturalist Beth Whiteley from Rocky River Nature Center to learn about making mindful and environmentally friendly choices for your garden and attracting more birds to your yard.



“Recycle Right” is third in the series, taking place on Thursday, September 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lakewood Public Library. Join Carin Miller, Education Specialist from Cuyahoga Recycles, to learn the dos and don’ts for recycling right in Cuyahoga County and what you can do to make a meaningful difference in your community. Get answers to questions about what can and can’t be recycled as well as how to recycle certain household items.



Continuing the series, “EV at Home” will be on Thursday, September 19 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Lakewood Public Library. Join Electric Vehicle enthusiasts from Drive Electric Northeast Ohio, to learn all about EV’s and their benefits. You'll explore the world of electric cars, chargers, and equipment, as well as myth busting, requirements, and helpful safety tips.



Next up is “Fireplaces & Chimneys” at The Hearth Shop in Westlake (27303 Center Ridge Road) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 3. Experts from The Hearth Shop will share their knowledge on fireplace and chimney maintenance and repairs. This workshop will cover topics such as tuck pointing, flashing, and chimney repairs. Additionally, you will learn about how to reopen a blocked off chimney flue, how modern products can make older fireplaces functional again, and more.



The season rolls on with “Pest & Rodent Control” on Thursday, October 10 at Lakewood Public Library from 7 - 8:30 p.m. Shawn Payne, owner of Lakewood Exterminating, will be sharing his tips and tricks for dealing with common household pests. He will discuss how to identify pests in and around your home as well as protecting your home from critters.



Finally, the “Rain Barrel Workshop”–led by LakewoodAlive’s Tool Box Coordinator Matt Clark–will wrap up our Knowing Your Home series on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The only workshop this fall that is not free, the $60 fee provides attendees with a rain barrel and installation kit which they will take home with them, as well as in-person step-by-step instructions for set up. Hosted at the Lakewood Tool Box (located at 13000 Athens Avenue, behind the Screw Factory Building off of Halstead Avenue) there are only 10 spots available so sign up before they’re gone!

Visit LakewoodAlive.org/KnowingYourHome or call (216) 521-0655 to learn more and reserve your spot at any of these workshops.



Now in its eleventh year, LakewoodAlive’s “Knowing Your Home” series draws hundreds of attendees annually. Our workshop series is generously supported by: City of Lakewood, Cleveland Lumber Company, First Federal Lakewood, and Lakewood Public Library.

Ava Olic is Communications & Design Coordinator at Lakewood Alive.