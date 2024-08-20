Lakewood Park Amenities To Close After Labor Day Due To Skatepark Construction

Due to the construction at the Lakewood Park Skatepark, the following Lakewood Park amenities will be closed shortly after Labor Day:



• Skatepark

• Tennis Courts

• Basketball Courts

• Parking spaces adjacent to basketball courts/skatepark.



Tennis players seeking an alternate place to play can visit the tennis courts at Lakewood High School located next to the stadium, Kaufmann Park, Webb Park, and Merl-Bunts Park.



Alternate basketball court options include Madison Park and Wagar Park.

The skatepark construction is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2025.