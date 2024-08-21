Lakewood Dog Park Swim Coming To Becks Pool

Got dogs? Got water? Mix the two together and you have the ingredients for a tail-wagging good time. Join Friends of the Lakewood Dog Park (FLDP) for the 2024 Lakewood Dog Park Swim at Becks Pool, 13201 Madison Avenue, on Monday, August 26, 2024, from 5-7 PM.

You are invited to attend the most anticipated event on Lakewood’s canine calendar. Round up the four-legged family members, grab a couple of towels, a leash, and head for the pool.

Cost for admission to the annual fundraiser, now in its nineteenth year, is $8 for 1 dog and $7 for each additional dog, cash only. Proceeds will benefit FLDP, the all-volunteer organization that works with the City of Lakewood to care for the Lakewood Dog Park and raises funds for dog park improvements.

All dogs must be licensed and up to date on their vaccinations. Owners are responsible for their dog’s safety and are expected to clean up after them. FLDP will bring the pick-up bags, please use them.

All human guests must sign a waiver. You will be in the water faster if you print and fill out the form in advance. On August 26th, turn in the waiver at the desk when you arrive.

https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1691759868/lakewoodcityschoolsorg/fkq5vrvurwekoiqkquoz/dogswimwaiver.pdf

Karen Karp is President of Friends of the Lakewood Dog Park, Inc.