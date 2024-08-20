Harrison Lands $13K Grow Ohio Grant

Harrison Elementary has earned a Grow Ohio Grant that will provide the school $13,465 to implement a comprehensive program that will educate students about agriculture and food-related career opportunities and give them an opportunity to grow their own food at school.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce grant will allow the Harrison community to engage with several local food producer organizations throughout the year:

Fork Farms - Will provide the school with a curriculum to learn about agriculture and food-related occupations through quarterly school assemblies.

Ohio City Farm run by Source: Cleveland - Over 50 Harrison English language learners will visit this nonprofit run by refugees to see refugees in our community engaged in running a fully functional farm only miles from where they live. Will also explore using Ohio City Farm produce for USDA school lunches.

Rust Belt Riders/Tilthe Soil - Will provide soil for the school’s Green Team garden projects.

Cleveland Botanical Gardens - Green Team and EL students will visit and learn about plants and plant-related occupations.

The grant will also provide the money to buy an indoor hydroponic Flex Farm. The fruits and vegetables grown indoors will be grown specifically for use in the Harrison cafeteria to be served in school lunches, along with the produce grown in the school’s outdoor garden. The fruits and vegetables grown at Harrison will also be used by the culinary program at West Shore Career-Tech for their Ranger Cafe at Lakewood High School. The Harrison Green Team students will have the opportunity to dine at the Ranger Cafe to see how their food was used and have a chance to interact with the chefs, culinary students and the district’s dietitian.

Harrison Principal Sabrina Crawford is thrilled for her students.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunities and experiences this grant will bring to our Harrison students. This grant will open the doors for all students to truly be exposed to the world of agriculture, which is the top contributor to Ohio's economy,” Crawford said. “The amount of hands-on learning that will come from this program will be carried with them into their adulthood. They will likely gain an appreciation for fresh produce and become empowered to take ownership of their food intake with an understanding of the health benefits!"