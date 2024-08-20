Fourth Annual Church of the Ascension Car Show

Church of the Ascension Fourth Annual Car Show

Sunday, August 25th 10:00am to 2:00 pm

(Rain date Sunday, September 8th, 10:00am-2:00pm)

13216 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Join us to celebrate our 149-year church history with the beauty of historical and collector cars. Church of the Ascension has served the community of Lakewood since 1875. Last year the car show hosted forty unique and beautiful collector cars! There was something for everyone to enjoy: one-of-a-kind cars, good food, music and raffle baskets.

One of the premier collectors is Jeff Fisher who grew up on Wyandotte in Lakewood, served in the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Purple Heart. Jeff, is not a member of the church, but just one of many collectors who joins us each year.

Jeff shows his 1963 Plymouth Savoy Superstock 426 Max Wedge. It is a tribute to a factory racer which in 1963 you could buy from the dealer. His car has won numerous awards including the Mopar National Car Show.

There is a ten-dollar car exhibitor fee. Dash plaques are given at registration. Exhibitor trophies and Fan Favorite trophies are awarded. Guest admission is free. Lunch is available along with Raffle Baskets and a Fifty-Fifty Raffle too. Thank you to our Lakewood community sponsors this year: Angelos Pizza, Bruces Automotive, Georgetown Restaurant, Knapp’s Auto, The Melt and Sweet Designs Chocolatier.

We provide three monthly community meals, four community grilled hamburger-hotdog dinners on the front yard, and community Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners as well as six AA meetings weekly. This is our mission at Church of the Ascension. ALL money raised goes directly to the church to support the continuing cost of maintaining our food programs as well as supporting those who are overcoming alcohol and drug addiction.

Susan O'Donnell, Chair of the Car Show, is a LHS graduate and lifelong resident of Lakewood, Ohio.