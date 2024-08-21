Blinded By The Light

Wasn't too thrilled with the decision to move two of the Library Porch Concerts to Madison Park.

Even less thrilled to squint into the sun while trying to listen to the music.

As I recall, the first Solstice event also had the musicians with their backs to the sun, but someone had the good sense to position them with their backs facing North the next year, and in all succeeding years.

Maybe Madison Park can find a solution by next year. Otherwise keep all concerts at the Library.