Westerly Senior Health Fair August 14

Once again, it is time for the Annual Westerly Apartments Senior Health & Wellness Fair. It will take place August 14 from 10:00am-2:00pm at 14300 Detroit Avenue (within the Westerly complex, also known as Barton Communities). Admission is free.

This year's theme is "Your Health, Our Priority." Several topics will be addressed being mindful that the 60+ demographic encompasses a large population with diverse needs. There is no one size fits all solution to issues concerning older adults.

That being said, everyone is welcome. Westerly Service Coordinators Debbie Magda-Vukmanic and Melissa Djordjevic, two staffers organizing the Health Fair, feel that a friend or family member of a mature citizen may spot a flyer or have a discussion with a rep that could be of value to someone in their life. The object is to be exposed to, and learn about, the range of resources in the community.

On site screenings for blood pressure, hearing and vision will be available. Entities representing home health care and senior living will be on hand. Beyond the sector of wellness, The League of Women Voters, Legal Aid Society and JKL Tours are scheduled as well. The lineup includes approximately 40+ participants.

There will be printed materials and other giveaways from multiple vendors. Raffles will be held at the end.

Come check out the Westerly Senior Health & Wellness Fair. A conversation with someone there could make a difference.

Arrive at the Health Fair via the Barton Center entrance in the back of the Westerly complex. You may pull in from Detroit (next to retailer Cotton) or from Marlowe just south of the railroad tracks. Some parking spaces will be available at Lakewood Presbyterian Church (nearby at corner of Detroit & Marlowe) or on side streets. The RTA 26 bus line also has nearby stops.