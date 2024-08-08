Upcoming Events

Meet the Author - "The Vatican Cookbooks-Heavenly Cuisine and Legendary Stories" by Thomas Kelly

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

The Vatican Cookbook takes us behind the scenes of the Vatican and gives us a seat at the illustrious table where fine meals have been served for centuries. Join co-author Thomas Kelly as he describes the creation of this number one bestseller and reads highlights from the book. Born and raised in Lakewood, Thomas Kelly is an author and screenwriter, TV writer, radio host, publisher, corporate executive and civic activist.

Meet The Author - "Playhouse Square and the Cleveland Renaissance" by John Vacha

August 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

Shortly after World War I, five theaters were constructed within a two-block radius in downtown Cleveland, which became known collectively as Playhouse Square. By the end of the 1960s, urban decline had darkened four of their marquees with demolition to follow, until a group of like-minded Clevelanders united to save the Square. Its rejuvenation became a catalyst for Cleveland’s larger comeback from postindustrial decline. Join John Vacha as he discusses the first book to give a complete account of this history, from the Square’s 1921 opening to the triumphant reopening in 2022. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.

Knit & Lit Book Club: Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Library Auditorium

August 20, 2024: "Tom Lake" by Ann Patchett

September 17, 2024: "The Power" by Naomi Alderman

Booked For Murder Book Club: Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. in the Main Multipurpose Room

August 15, 2024: "The Golden Spoon" by Jessa Maxwell

September 19, 2024: "Past Imperfect" by Joshua Cohen