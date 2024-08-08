Tyson Needs A Home!

Tyson is up for adoption now!

Tyson is a lovable tank of a dog who finds himself at the Lakewood Animal Shelter through no fault of his own. He gets a good case of the ZOOMIES when let out of his kennel to play. And he is a gentleman when taking treats.

Come visit him at the Lakewood Animal Shelter - 1299 Metropark Drive, just past the Dog Park. (216) 529-5020

Animal Shelter Hours: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

This message is shared by the Citizens Committee for Lakewood's Animals and Shelter (CCLAS). CCLAS is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization committed to safeguarding and enhancing the lives of Lakewood's companion animals. We provide financial assistance and other resources to the Lakewood Animal Shelter for the quality care of abandoned, orphaned, sick and injured animals. In addition, we promote adoptions and advocate for animal welfare through community outreach and education. Visit us at www.cclas.org

Building a community where all our companion animals receive appropriate care and are treated with empathy, kindness and respect.

Kara Vlach-Lasher is President of CCLAS.