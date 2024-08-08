Starr Gazer: August

ARIES: Oh, it’s hot in Ram’s corner this month, the Sun is blazing down on your libido. Jupiter is lighting up the neighborhood. Check out the latest Java spot with Fire in your eyes.

TAURUS: Time for the Bull to come out of the Bull Pen & head to the bank. Jupiter’s putting greenbacks in that vault faster than you can move, then spend time on the homefront.

GEMINI: Front and center for the Twins this month. You’ve got the gift of gab. Double your pleasure, double your fun, network at the plethora of eclectic bookstores in town.

CANCER: Keep your lips zipped on where you have that treasure box hidden. The Santa Claus of the Zodiac is working “behind the scenes” putting all dollar signs in the bank.

LEO: Lion/Lioness, shine on, you own the jungle. Invite all the rabbits, the birds, the squirrels…that’s right invite all your friends, let that jungle rock and roll. You own it!

VIRGO: It’s time for you to dot your I’s and cross your T’s, Jupiter is in your house of careers. The Sun is shining behind the scenes in the 12th house. Seal those lips shut!

LIBRA: Have you booked that trip overseas yet? We know making a decision scares the bejeebers out of you. Grab some friends. Brush up on your Italian; “Ragazzo, more pasta! Gracie!”

SCORPIO: Put that stinger away Scorpio. Resources are coming to you from others. Transformation abounds. The Sun is shining on your career, get out from underneath that bushel basket!

SAGITTARIUS: The Centaur’s bow-&-arrow hit the Bullseye in the relationship arena. The Sun is shining on higher learning, dig into some philosophy books, & book an overseas yoga retreat.

CAPRICORN: The Goat’s vitality is looking up this month. No problem climbing that mountain summit with Jupiter shining on your house of health. The Sun joins Venus…resources glow!

AQUARIUS: Fun, fun, fun in the Sun, Sun, Sun! Romance & relationships are getting the green light. Jupiter & the Sun are beaming. Expect the unexpected!

PISCES: Don’t venture too far from the Fish pond this month. Lady luck is swimming right out up to your front door. Home is where the heart is, invite all the pollywogs & tadpoles over.

Eva Starr, local astrologer, has been studying the Moon & Stars since she could read. You can reach Starr at evastarr@evastarr.com