Short For Time: Reviews Of Recent Releases By Local Bands, Pt. 138

Cruelster - Lost Inside My Mind In Another State Of Mind: The Singles Collection - Drunken Sailor Records - 25 songs - LP, digital

I am a noted Cruelster fan and have been reviewing their works (their art, some might say, though don’t confuse that with band member Nathan “Piss” Ward's actual visual art which I have also written about here) in these pages for a long time— almost ten years! I remember when many of the releases compiled here originally came out. I’m now older than these guys were when I met them. Anyway, hearing this stuff puts me right back to a certain time in my life when…wait, this isn’t about me. Cruelster are one of the most original punk bands of the last ten (maybe even twenty) years and I’ll stand up on Hank Wood’s coffee table in my Docs and say that. Their influence cannot be overstated— not just in the Cleveland music scene, but I think to the world of music in general. So what’s on this record? Well, as you might imagine, it’s everything they’ve released that is not on one of the albums proper (“Potatoe Boys” and “Riot Boys”)—it includes a rare compilation appearance, various splits and long-gone tapes, and even the Perverts Again Total Punk 7”. Don’t call it egg punk— not that I’ve ever really been sure what that means, but it’s not that. But it is punk of a weirder variety, music where you can really tell that it was made for the people in the band and maybe some of their friends to enjoy and if anyone else happened to care, then great. That’s where the best art comes from, they say. This is an essential release even if you’ve followed the whole Cruelster journey and have all these songs elsewhere already (I’m not sure that the final track, “Fairview” (recorded when they were 13 or 14! What is that called? Juvenilia? I think that’s right), has even been officially released before this, so you probably don’t) because included are very informative and entertaining liner notes. I laughed, I cried. I learned a lot! (I’ve never realized, for example, that “Banker’s Brunch” was reused for the Knowso song “Look At The Chart” but now I totally hear it). And hey, I did point out in my review of “Riot Boys” that it wasn’t Yesyes singing on “American Boots For Who?” so I would like that to be added to the official record if they ever happen to redo these liner notes. Is every song on here perfect? No, and I probably don’t need to ever hear “Let’s Make Noise (In The Bathroom)” again, but this is an important document and there’s really nothing more that can be said. 4.5/5

(drunkensailorrecords.bandcamp.com)

McCarthy and the Red Menace - Disown The Night - Blueberry Donut Recordings - 18 songs - CD, cassette, digital

It’s been a while since we got something new from McCarthy and the Red Menace— I think it might’ve been 2016. That is to say, I can’t fully remember what their last record sounded like, but this is very surf-influenced indie rock. There are even a few instrumentals (“Faded Cove” and “Sunray vs. the Runt”) if that’s your bag. Some tracks also are particularly indebted to a ‘60s pop and/or girl group, like “Bad Wave Of Love” and “Desert Sands” (I particularly like the “ti-yi-yime” vocals on this one— it’s a nice touch). The layered harmonies on “Chasing Sunsets” feel a little more Ben Folds than Beach Boys, but it’s a good song. The power pop of “Oh, Contrarian” is another favorite, as is “Venice Beach Smileless Girls”— something about both of these remind me of Butterfield 8, which is admittedly a weird comparison to make but I think somewhat apt. Joe Shearer’s voice has some similarity to Jim Butterfield’s (and on some tracks, like “Hesitate,” to They Might Be Giant's John Linnell’s) and there’s a certain thing either about how he sings or the melodies of the songs, I’m not quite sure, but it wavers a little bit off-key in a way that I assume is intentional because it definitely adds to the song. Other favorites include “Avalanche Lili” and the title track. “Disown The Night” has a good breakdown towards the end (and come to think of it, is almost titled like a metal song) and supports my theory that this group is best when they’re a bit more high energy. That’s not to say the slower, more laid back tracks are bad, but here’s the thing: this is a very long album. Eighteen songs and for the most part they aren’t short ones. There are times when it does drag a little bit. And I can’t blame them for putting out a lot of songs— so many years since your last release is a long time to build up a catalog. But there could’ve been stuff cut and it probably would’ve made for a better album. Anyway, it’s still a pretty decent release and there are enough good songs here that it’s worth a listen. 3/5

(mccarthyandtheredmenace.bandcamp.com)

