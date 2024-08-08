Robert E. Dintaman: Committed Advocate For Ohio’s 13th District

As a dedicated resident of Lakewood, Ohio, and an experienced practicing lawyer, I am committed to serving our community in the Ohio State House. With this background, I announce my candidacy for Ohio State Representative in District 13.

With a wealth of legal expertise and a deep understanding of the issues facing our district, I am particularly focused on seeking relief from the burden of high property taxes on our senior community. As a State Representative candidate for Ohio's 13th District, I am passionate about championing policies that support economic growth, enhance public education, and ensure the well-being of all residents.

I grew up in Mansfield, Ohio, a small town about an hour south of Cleveland. I attended Madison Schools in Mansfield and, after graduation, attended Ohio University in 1995, receiving a bachelor’s degree in political science. I continued my studies at the University of Akron School of Law and moved to the Cleveland area to begin my law career.

Following years of practice with several law firms, I decided to venture out on my own, establishing Robert E. Dintaman Esq LLC in 2004. As a solo general practitioner, I have enjoyed the diversity of cases I have worked on and the opportunity to work closely with individuals on their unique legal challenges. Since moving to Lakewood in 2009, I have continued to operate my law firm, becoming a permanent and active member of the community.

The experience of working one-on-one with individuals to solve their problems inspired me to run for Ohio State Representative in District 13. I believe that public service is about getting out into the district, meeting people one-on-one, and collaborating to move our community forward. As a resident of Lakewood for over a decade, I cherish the community and the interactions with my neighbors and friends. This deep connection has driven me to put my best foot forward and represent the community in the Ohio State House.

As a State Representative, I will tirelessly work for the future of our community. Bringing my extensive knowledge as a small business owner and problem solver, I am committed to collaborating with others to bring fresh perspectives to the Ohio State House on behalf of the district. I pledge to seek tax relief for our senior community, ensuring that those bearing the burden of our property tax system receive the support they need.

Rob Dintaman

Ohio State Representative Candidate, District 13

rdintaman@gmail.com

ph: 440 668 8880