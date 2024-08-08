President's Page - Coming Up With Council: Applicants Sought For Ward 2 Council Seat

Hi Neighbors,

We may be down one Councilmember right now, but we’re not out! There’s a lot coming up with Council, and numerous ways for you to participate.

Please join us for the Ward 4 Council Community Conversation on Tuesday, August 20th at the Madison Branch of Lakewood Public Library at 6pm. Ward 4 Councilwoman Cindy Marx, and my fellow at-large council members and I look forward to sharing updates about things happening in Ward 4, answering your questions, and hearing your ideas and concerns.

The deadline to apply for the Ward 2 Council vacancy is August 23rd. To qualify for consideration, an applicant must be a resident of Ward 2, a registered voter of the city and a resident of the city for at least one year. Interested Ward 2 residents, please submit a cover letter and resume in PDF format to the Clerk of Council at council@lakewoodoh.gov.

Council will hold public, recorded interviews for the Ward 2 position at the Tuesday, September 3rd Committee of the Whole meeting at City Hall. The meeting may begin as early as 5:30pm and will be contingent on the number of interviewees. I anticipate that the selected candidate will be officially appointed and sworn-in at the Monday, September 16th regular meeting of council at 7:30pm.

Also on September 16, Council will continue review of the Charter Review Commission’s report at the Committee of the Whole meeting at 6:30pm. For the past six months the citizen volunteers serving on the commission have been diligently working their way through the Charter, researching, discussing, and debating potential amendments. It has been heartening to watch these dedicated Lakewoodites contribute their time and considerable talents in a civil, democratic process. Please join us for the meeting, watch online, and share your thoughts via public comment or email. Your feedback can help Council decide whether to send any or all of the proposed recommendations to the voters for ratification in a future election.

Sign up for our email list to receive agendas for upcoming meetings, livestream meetings or watch past meetings, and learn more about Council on our webpage: https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/lakewood-city-council/

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. Reach her at sarah.kepple@lakewoodoh.gov or 216.200.5050.